    UltraTech Cement Q3 PAT may dip 4.6% YoY to Rs. 1,118.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,470 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    January 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1,118.6 crore down 4.6% year-on-year (up 48% quarter-on-quarter).


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 29.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,415.8 crore.


