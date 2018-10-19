App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech Cement Q2 standalone profit down 9% at Rs 390-cr on rising energy, logistics cost

Power & fuel cost shot up 30 percent to Rs 1,886 crore and freight & forwarding expenses jumped 25 percent to Rs 1,946.9 crore compared to year-ago.

Cement major UltraTech Cement has reported September quarter standalone net profit at Rs 390.8 crore, down 9 percent on the back of weak operational performance and rising energy and logistics cost.

It had reported Rs 431.2 crore profit in the same quarter last fiscal.

Standalone revenue was up 21 percent at Rs 7,771.3 crore against Rs 6,426.3 crore.

The standalone EBITDA was down 6.7 percent at Rs 1207.6 crore, while margin was at down at 15.5 percent.

Meanwhile, its domestic sales increased by 21 percent.

"Rising energy and logistics cost coupled with rupee depreciation resulted in cost increasing by 14 percent as compared to Q2FY18, bringing down profits YoY," UltraTech said.

Power & fuel cost shot up 30 percent to Rs 1,886 crore and freight & forwarding expenses jumped 25 percent to Rs 1,946.9 crore compared to year-ago.

Other expenses during the quarter increased 19.8 percent to Rs 1,058 crore.

UltraTech has successfully completed the integration of 21.2 mtpa cement capacity acquired in July 2017.

Upon completing the acquisition of Century's cement business and with the on-going capacity expansions, the company's cement manufacturing capacity will stand augmented to 111.1 mtpa, including overseas capacity.

At 14:18 hrs UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 3,564.00, down Rs 166.40, or 4.46 percent.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 3,529.05.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 02:31 pm

