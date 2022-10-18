UltraTech Cement: Q2 Results Preview – PAT may decline 27% on-year as spurt in power and fuel costs impact margins

Representative image

UltraTech Cement Ltd (UltraTech) is likely to witness a decline of 27 percent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 2022. The consolidated revenues however, are seen increasing by 11 percent on year at the back of higher volumes and realizations. The company will be declaring its results for the second quarter on October 19.

According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group is expected to report a consolidated PAT of Rs 950 crore for the reported quarter while the revenues are expected to improve to Rs 13,350 crore.

Sequentially, both the volumes and realizations are likely to be soft because of lower offtake due to monsoons. The prices also got impacted because of the same as the company/dealers had to roll back the price hikes they had implemented during the quarter.

Consequently, on a sequential basis, the company is expected to report a 40 percent decline in its PAT while revenues are expected to dip 12 percent.

India’s largest cement producer had registered a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,310 crore during the corresponding period last year with consolidated revenues of Rs 12,017 crore. The consolidated PAT during the April – June quarter was recorded at Rs 1,582 crore on revenues of Rs 15,164 crore.

Brokerage Views

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage expects sales volumes to rise 7 percent year on year (YoY) on a 7 percent increase in white cement and a 4 percent increase in grey cement volumes.

Blended realizations are forecasted to increase 4 percent on year but are expected by 4.7 percent lower from the previous quarter.

The revenues from ready mix concrete (RMC) business should increase 27 percent on year but skid 13 percent on a sequential basis.

The brokerage estimates the consolidated revenues of Rs 13,405 crore which is an increase of 11.6 percent from the year ago period.

Variable cost per tonne is likely to increase by 25 percent YoY while the freight cost is seen increasing by 4 percent on year. The overall operating expenses per ton are estimated to rise 17 percent from the same period a year ago.

The analysts at Motilal Oswal expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) per ton at Rs 723 as compared to an EBITDA per ton of Rs 1,254 during the last year period and Rs 1,236 during the first quarter of current fiscal.

The company was able to reduce its debt during the quarter as a result of which the Interest expense is estimated to decline 10 percent YoY.

The brokerage has work out a consolidated PAT of Rs 592 crore which is a YoY drop of ~55 percent.

Phillip Capital

The brokerage forecasts a YoY volume growth of 18 percent but a sequential drop of 4 percent. The realizations are likely to be better by 6 percent on year but lower by 3 percent on a sequential basis.

As a result, the consolidated revenues are forecasted to increase by 17 percent from the same period a year ago to Rs 14,098 crore. Sequentially, the revenues are lower by 7 percent.

EBITDA per ton of Rs 934 is down 26 percent YoY and is also down 24 percent on quarter.

EBITDA margins at 16 percent are down 700 bps from last year and down 400 bps from the previous quarter.

The brokerage estimates a PAT of Rs 1,008 crore, a YoY decline of 23 percent and a sequential decline of 36 percent.

Antique Stock Broking Ltd

The brokerage forecasts the revenues for the quarter at Rs 13,779 crore, a YoY jump of 17.3 percent but a QoQ decline of 8.2 percent.

The PAT is seen at Rs 898 crore which is lower by 31.6 percent from the same period last year and 43.3 percent lower from the quarter ended June 2022.

On October 18, the scrip rose 1.2 per cent to close at Rs 6,347 on the National Stock Exchange. With this, the stock has moved up 4.4 percent over the past one week but it is trading lower by 14 percent over the past one year.

