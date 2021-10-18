UltraTech Cement Q2 Result | Profit rises to Rs 1,314 crore, revenue grows to Rs 11,743 crore

Representational Image

UltraTech Cement, world’s third largest cement manufacturer (excluding China), has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,314 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, up from Rs 1,700 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 11,743 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 11,830 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Volumes have grown on a YOY basis but have reduced marginally on a sequential basis due to the impact of back ended monsoon in Sept’21 on demand. Gross margins have been impacted due to higher prices of coal and petcoke and also the freight cost due to rising oil prices.

The stock closed at Rs 7,395 on Thursday, up Rs. 45 from its previous day’s close. It has performed better than Nifty over a 1 year time frame and has generated returns of about 75% (23% more than Nifty) over a period of 1 year. Over the last 3 months it has generated 6.2% returns (5.8% lower than Nifty) while over the past 1 month, the stock has not performed well and has generated negative returns of 8.3% (10.8% lower than Nifty).