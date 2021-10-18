MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UltraTech Cement Q2 Result | Profit rises to Rs 1,314 crore, revenue grows to Rs 11,743 crore

Gross margins have been impacted due to higher prices of coal and petcoke and also the freight cost due to rising oil prices.

October 18, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

UltraTech Cement, world’s third largest cement manufacturer (excluding China), has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,314 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, up from Rs 1,700 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 11,743 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 11,830 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Volumes have grown on a YOY basis but have reduced marginally on a sequential basis due to the impact of back ended monsoon in Sept’21 on demand. Gross margins have been impacted due to higher prices of coal and petcoke and also the freight cost due to rising oil prices.

The stock closed at Rs 7,395 on Thursday, up Rs. 45 from its previous day’s close. It has performed better than Nifty over a 1 year time frame and has generated returns of about 75% (23% more than Nifty) over a period of 1 year. Over the last 3 months it has generated 6.2% returns (5.8% lower than Nifty) while over the past 1 month, the stock has not performed well and has generated negative returns of 8.3% (10.8% lower than Nifty).
Tags: #UltraTech Cement Q2
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.