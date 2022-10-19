English
    UltraTech Cement Q2 Result | Consolidated profit slides 42% YoY to Rs 759 crore

    The company beat the street’s estimates for revenue, which was up 16% at Rs 13,893 crore, but the decline in profit was sharper than what the brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had predicted

    Gaurav Sharma
    October 19, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    Representative image

     
     
    UltraTech Cement Limited UltraTech, the largest cement manufacturer in India, on October 19 reported a 42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

    On a sequential basis, UltraTech's profit was down 52 percent from Rs 1,582 crore in the April-June period.

    The consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 13,893 crore was 16 percent higher on year from Rs 12,017 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue is 8 percent lower from Rs 15,164 crore.

    The company beat the street’s estimates for revenues, whereas the decline in profit was higher than what brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected.

    Demand was low during July and August 2022 but showed some signs of revival in September, the company said in its earnings release.

    The pick-up in retail demand was on the back of pent-up demand accumulation during the monsoons, pre-Diwali construction and repair work gaining momentum, and pre-election tailwinds. Institutional demand was led by increased construction activity after the receding monsoons.

    At 2.04 pm, UltraTech was down Rs 87.9 at Rs 6,258 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has lost 12 during the year and is down 2.6 percent over the month.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for more)
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 02:18 pm
