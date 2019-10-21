App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit up 72% at Rs 639 crore

The other income of the company was up 5.8 percent at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 171.83 crore.

UltraTech Cement has reported 72.3 percent jump in its second quarter standalone net profit at Rs 639 crore against Rs 371 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue rose 4.3 percent at Rs 9,254 crore against Rs 8,869 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 29.2 percent at Rs 1,813 crore against Rs 1,403 crore.

The EBITDA margin was up 380 bps at 19.6 percent versus 15.8 percent.

The company’s other income was up 5.8 percent at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 171.83 crore.

The company board has approved a capex of Rs 940 crore for making premium products, with an increase in its grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal by 0.6 mtpa each and a new grinding unit of 2.2 million tons in Odisha.

UltraTech Cement shares ended On October 18 at Rs 4,295.50, up Rs 89.45, or 2.13 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:23 pm

