UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Net profit rises 7% to Rs 1,690 crore, beats estimates

UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1690 crore, up 6.8 percent YoY (year-on-year) from Rs 1,582 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially as well, the net profit was up by 1.19 percent from Rs 1,670 crore reported in Q4FY23.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 17 percent YoY at Rs 17,737.1 crore as compared to Rs 15,163 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue fell by 4.95 percent against Rs 18,662 crore reported in Q4FY23.

EBIT (earnings-before-interest and taxes) margins or OPM (operating-profit-margins) stood at 17.2 percent in the quarter under review, down by 320 basis points from 20.4 percent in Q1FY23.

