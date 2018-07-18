App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech Cement Q1 profit falls 33% to Rs 598 cr, board approves Century Cement demerger

Key concerns highlighted by the company in its filing are rising cost pressures, likely increase in interest rates and sluggish demand in the Tier-II and III urban housing and commercial segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UltraTech Cement started off the financial year 2018-19 on a weak note as standalone profit during the April-June quarter fell 32.9 percent to Rs 598.39 crore due to dismal margin performance.

Bottomline numbers for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 890.62 crore.

The company had acquired cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Cement Corporation on June 29, 2017. Hence the figures for the three months ended June 30, 2018 are not comparable with the previous corresponding periods.

Revenue from operations grew by 30.6 percent to Rs 8,655 crore compared to Rs 6,626.45 crore in same period last fiscal.

related news

"The company's acquisition of 21.2 mtpa cement capacity in June 2017 has already achieved an average capacity utilisation of 70 percent across all the regions and a cash break even. This has been one of the fastest ramp ups of an acquired capacity," UltraTech said in its filing.

Sales volume in Q1 jumped 34 percent to 16.8 million tonnes YoY.

The company said notwithstanding the hike in fuel prices, it achieved an operating EBITDA of Rs 929 per tonne compared to Rs 922 per tonne in Q4FY18.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 4 percent to Rs 1,623.8 crore but margin contracted 474 basis points to 18.8 percent due to rise in depreciation expenses (up 57 percent YoY), finance cost (161 percent), power & fuel cost (53 percent) and freight & forwarding expenses (40 percent).

Key concerns highlighted by the company in its filing are rising cost pressures, likely increase in interest rates and sluggish demand in the Tier-II and III urban housing and commercial segment.

Meanwhile, UltraTech said board has approved a scheme of of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and Industries, the company and their respective shareholders and creditors. "Century will demerge its cement business into the company."

Century's cement business consists of three integrated cement units in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and a grinding unit in West Bengal.

As per the scheme, UltraTech will issue one equity share for every 8 equity shares of Century to the shareholders of Century.

At 14:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 3,905.95, up Rs 4.30, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #Results #UltraTech Cement

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.