UltraTech Cement Q1 profit falls 33% to Rs 598 cr, board approves Century Cement demerger

UltraTech Cement started off the financial year 2018-19 on a weak note as standalone profit during the April-June quarter fell 32.9 percent to Rs 598.39 crore due to dismal margin performance.

Bottomline numbers for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 890.62 crore.

The company had acquired cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Cement Corporation on June 29, 2017. Hence the figures for the three months ended June 30, 2018 are not comparable with the previous corresponding periods.

Revenue from operations grew by 30.6 percent to Rs 8,655 crore compared to Rs 6,626.45 crore in same period last fiscal.

"The company's acquisition of 21.2 mtpa cement capacity in June 2017 has already achieved an average capacity utilisation of 70 percent across all the regions and a cash break even. This has been one of the fastest ramp ups of an acquired capacity," UltraTech said in its filing.

Sales volume in Q1 jumped 34 percent to 16.8 million tonnes YoY.

The company said notwithstanding the hike in fuel prices, it achieved an operating EBITDA of Rs 929 per tonne compared to Rs 922 per tonne in Q4FY18.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 4 percent to Rs 1,623.8 crore but margin contracted 474 basis points to 18.8 percent due to rise in depreciation expenses (up 57 percent YoY), finance cost (161 percent), power & fuel cost (53 percent) and freight & forwarding expenses (40 percent).

Key concerns highlighted by the company in its filing are rising cost pressures, likely increase in interest rates and sluggish demand in the Tier-II and III urban housing and commercial segment.

Meanwhile, UltraTech said board has approved a scheme of of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and Industries, the company and their respective shareholders and creditors. "Century will demerge its cement business into the company."

Century's cement business consists of three integrated cement units in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and a grinding unit in West Bengal.

As per the scheme, UltraTech will issue one equity share for every 8 equity shares of Century to the shareholders of Century.

At 14:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 3,905.95, up Rs 4.30, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.