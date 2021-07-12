UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT seen up 80.9% YoY to Rs. 1,457.3 cr: ICICI Direct

cement3_91720471

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1,457.3 crore up 80.9% year-on-year (down 18% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 54.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,423.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 49.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,920.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

