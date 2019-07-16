UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT seen up 71.5% YoY to Rs. 1,026.2 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1,026.2 crore up 71.5% year-on-year (up 0.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,685 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,220.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.