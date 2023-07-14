English
    UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT seen up 17.5% YoY to Rs. 1,858.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18,057 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 14, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1858.7 crore up 17.5% year-on-year (up 11.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3387.7 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

