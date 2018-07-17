UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT may dip 34.3% YoY to Rs. 585 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 585 crore down 34.3% year-on-year (down 18.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,485.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,545.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.