UltraTech Cement dips over 1% after 32% decline in March quarter profit

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Ultratech Cement announced a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore during the March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year. This represents a decrease of 32.29% compared to the previous fiscal year's same quarter, which recorded a profit of Rs 2,460.51 crore.

UltraTech Cement

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd shed over 1 percent on May 2, the first trading day since the company reported a 32.29 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Friday.

At 10.05am on Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 7466.40 on the BSE, down 1.17 percent from its previous close.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,665.95 crore as against Rs 2,460.51 crore reported a year ago. The decline was primarily due to significantly higher tax expenses for the quarter, as compared to tax credits received during the corresponding period last year.

Despite this, the company's revenue from operations saw a growth of 18.36 percent, coming in at Rs 18,662.38 crore, up from Rs 15,767.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.