UltraTech Cement dips over 1% after 32% decline in March quarter profit

UltraTech Cement

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd shed over 1 percent on May 2, the first trading day since the company reported a 32.29 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Friday.

At 10.05am on Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 7466.40 on the BSE, down 1.17 percent from its previous close.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,665.95 crore as against Rs 2,460.51 crore reported a year ago. The decline was primarily due to significantly higher tax expenses for the quarter, as compared to tax credits received during the corresponding period last year.

Despite this, the company's revenue from operations saw a growth of 18.36 percent, coming in at Rs 18,662.38 crore, up from Rs 15,767.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company experienced a 17 percent on-year increase in energy costs, while there was a 4 percent decline in costs compared to the previous quarter. The prices of pet coke and coal jumped 18 percent on-year. In addition, raw material costs went up 9 percent year-on-year, primarily due to an increase in the cost of materials such as fly ash, slag, and gypsum. UltraTech Cement, however, delivered a robust 14 percent on-year or 23 percent on-quarter volume surge in Q4FY23.

"Factoring in better-than-expected volume growth, we are revising up FY25 EBITDA by 2 percent; maintain the ‘hold’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 7,339 (Rs 7,122 earlier) based on 14.5x EV/EBITDA," said Nuvama Research in a note to investors.

The demand for cement has continued to remain stable in April 2023, following a robust performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. UltraTech is aiming to outpace industry growth by 4-5 percentage points in the upcoming fiscal year FY24. Cement prices will remain steady in April 2023, the company said.

In Q4FY23, UltraTech Cement commissioned a 5.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity, with an additional capacity of approximately 2.1 mtpa expected to be added in Q1FY24. This will bring the company's total capacity to 131mtpa. The second phase of expansion, which involves adding 22.6mtpa, is progressing well and expected to be completed by June 2025, bringing the total capacity to 154mtpa. The company aims to double its ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants from 231. It operates seven bulk cement terminals, and with the phase 2 expansion, two more terminals are expected to be commissioned.

Antique's analysis indicates that UltraTech experienced a notable increase in market share during the fourth quarter, and this trend is expected to persist in the medium-term due to the company's well-timed plans to expand its capacity.

UltraTech is expected to maintain its position as a leader in the industry in terms of profitability, with a diversified market mix, premium brand positioning, and improving cost efficiencies being key drivers of its success.

"We largely retain our FY24/FY25 estimates and reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock, given its: (a) leadership position in the industry with a market share of 26 percent in FY23, (b) robust expansion plans without leveraging the balance sheet, and (c) structural cost improvement. We value UltraTech at 15.5x FY25 EV/EBITDA to arrive at our revised target price of Rs8,600 (implying EV/t of $200)," said Motilal Oswal in its latest report.

According to Systematix Institutional Equities, margin expansion for UltraTech would be driven by increased volumes, improved cost efficiency, and operating leverage. Additionally, a reduction in costs and stronger volumes, along with a robust balance sheet, would be the key drivers of near-term margin expansion for the company.

Despite investing in annual capex of Rs 60-70 billion, UltraTech is expected to have net cash in its balance sheet, providing it with ample room to pursue expansion while also moderating its operating costs.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm CLSA has downgraded UltraTech Cement to underperform from Outperform and kept its target price at Rs 7900 a share from its current market price.