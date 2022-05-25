 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ultramarine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.88 crore, up 50.68% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.88 crore in March 2022 up 50.68% from Rs. 86.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 10.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022 up 18.29% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 337.10 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.

Ultramarine and Pigments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.88 153.70 86.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.88 153.70 86.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.65 91.67 44.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.24 4.52 -1.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.73 12.92 11.83
Depreciation 3.13 2.99 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.42 21.71 15.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 19.89 13.71
Other Income 0.96 1.19 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.15 21.08 15.34
Interest 0.75 0.74 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.40 20.34 14.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.40 20.34 14.74
Tax 4.64 5.42 3.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.76 14.92 10.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.76 14.92 10.96
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 5.11 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.37 5.11 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 5.11 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.37 5.11 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
