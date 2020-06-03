Ultramarine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.50 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.50 crore in March 2020 up 0.71% from Rs. 72.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2020 up 74.73% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2020 up 52.02% from Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2019.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2019.

Ultramarine shares closed at 175.75 on June 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and -14.95% over the last 12 months.