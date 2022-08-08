Ultramarine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.52 crore, up 47.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.52 crore in June 2022 up 47.73% from Rs. 88.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.36 crore in June 2022 up 23.35% from Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 344.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.94% over the last 12 months.