Ultramarine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.35 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.35 crore in June 2021 up 45.65% from Rs. 60.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021 up 38.6% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2021 up 41.36% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2020.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2020.

Ultramarine shares closed at 393.20 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.37% returns over the last 6 months and 33.20% over the last 12 months.