Ultramarine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.98 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.98 crore in December 2020 up 2.43% from Rs. 81.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.57 crore in December 2020 up 11.56% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2020 up 9.03% from Rs. 23.59 crore in December 2019.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.38 in December 2019.

Ultramarine shares closed at 346.75 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.53% returns over the last 6 months and 94.42% over the last 12 months.