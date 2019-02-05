Ultramarine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.70 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.70 crore in December 2018 up 8.76% from Rs. 76.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2018 up 35.5% from Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2018 up 37.41% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2017.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.05 in December 2017.

Ultramarine shares closed at 222.40 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.06% over the last 12 months.