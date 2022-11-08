 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ultramarine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore in September 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.81 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 339.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.

Ultramarine and Pigments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.66 130.52 118.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.66 130.52 118.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.97 81.26 74.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.58 -13.68 -4.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.31 15.15 12.62
Depreciation 4.17 3.33 2.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.15 21.87 16.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.64 22.59 16.57
Other Income 7.00 1.30 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.64 23.89 21.98
Interest 1.04 0.78 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.60 23.11 21.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.60 23.11 21.20
Tax 5.82 6.01 4.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.78 17.10 16.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.78 17.10 16.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.78 17.10 16.78
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 5.86 5.74
Diluted EPS 7.46 5.86 5.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 5.86 5.74
Diluted EPS 7.46 5.86 5.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ultramarine #Ultramarine and Pigments
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.