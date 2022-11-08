English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ultramarine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore in September 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.81 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

    Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ultramarine shares closed at 339.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.66130.52118.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.66130.52118.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.9781.2674.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.58-13.68-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3115.1512.62
    Depreciation4.173.332.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1521.8716.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6422.5916.57
    Other Income7.001.305.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6423.8921.98
    Interest1.040.780.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6023.1121.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.6023.1121.20
    Tax5.826.014.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7817.1016.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7817.1016.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.7817.1016.78
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.465.865.74
    Diluted EPS7.465.865.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.465.865.74
    Diluted EPS7.465.865.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ultramarine #Ultramarine and Pigments
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm