Ultramarine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.66 crore in September 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.81 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 339.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.