Ultramarine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.28 crore, up 49.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.28 crore in March 2022 up 49.99% from Rs. 86.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022 up 16.24% from Rs. 10.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2022 up 18.23% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 337.10 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.