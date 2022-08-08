 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ultramarine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.52 crore, up 47.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.52 crore in June 2022 up 47.73% from Rs. 88.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.10 crore in June 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 344.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.94% over the last 12 months.

Ultramarine and Pigments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.52 130.28 88.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.52 130.28 88.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.26 74.05 49.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.68 -1.25 -7.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.15 14.73 10.96
Depreciation 3.33 3.13 2.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.87 22.44 14.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.59 17.18 17.89
Other Income 1.30 0.96 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.89 18.14 19.37
Interest 0.78 0.75 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.11 17.39 18.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.11 17.39 18.68
Tax 6.01 4.65 4.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.10 12.74 13.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.10 12.74 13.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.10 12.74 13.86
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 4.36 4.75
Diluted EPS 5.86 4.36 4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 4.36 4.75
Diluted EPS 5.86 4.36 4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
