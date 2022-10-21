Ultracab India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore, up 45.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore in September 2022 up 45.17% from Rs. 21.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 up 104.89% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2022 up 40.61% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.

Ultracab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

Ultracab India shares closed at 23.70 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.20% over the last 12 months.