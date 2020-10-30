Ultracab India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in September 2020 up 7.95% from Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020 up 112.17% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2020 up 58.82% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2019.

Ultracab India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2019.

Ultracab India shares closed at 79.85 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 62.96% returns over the last 6 months and 43.49% over the last 12 months.