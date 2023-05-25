Ultracab India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, down 3.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2023 down 3.91% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 61.63% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022.

Ultracab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Ultracab India shares closed at 14.92 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.