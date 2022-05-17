Ultracab India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.84 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 21.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 51.83% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022 up 14.96% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.

Ultracab India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Ultracab India shares closed at 25.45 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)