Ultracab India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore, up 23.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore in March 2021 up 23.53% from Rs. 17.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 up 122.36% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021 up 43.5% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Ultracab India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2020.

Ultracab India shares closed at 130.00 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)