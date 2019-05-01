Ultracab India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.83 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.83 crore in March 2019 up 45.36% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 28.82% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019 up 34.19% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.

Ultracab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2018.

Ultracab India shares closed at 52.70 on April 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.