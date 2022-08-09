Ultracab India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.78 crore, up 58.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.78 crore in June 2022 up 58.46% from Rs. 16.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 97.68% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022 up 38.95% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

Ultracab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2021.

Ultracab India shares closed at 21.30 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.02% over the last 12 months.