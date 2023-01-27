Ultracab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2022 up 17.42% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 74.11% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.