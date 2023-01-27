Ultracab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultracab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2022 up 17.42% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 74.11% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

    Ultracab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5431.2120.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5431.2120.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.5425.1617.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.04-0.16-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.810.99
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.942.211.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.153.001.69
    Other Income0.080.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.233.021.77
    Interest0.901.080.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.321.931.01
    Exceptional Items-0.030.01--
    P/L Before Tax2.291.941.01
    Tax0.710.510.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.581.430.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.581.430.83
    Equity Share Capital19.0819.0812.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.150.65
    Diluted EPS0.150.150.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.150.65
    Diluted EPS0.150.150.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited