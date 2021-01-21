Ultracab India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore in December 2020 up 17.46% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 134.38% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 18.3% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019.

Ultracab India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

Ultracab India shares closed at 107.75 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.54% returns over the last 6 months and 78.39% over the last 12 months.