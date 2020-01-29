Ultracab India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 29.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2019 down 29.92% from Rs. 20.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019 down 38.38% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019 up 10.07% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018.

Ultracab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2018.

Ultracab India shares closed at 58.00 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 7.41% over the last 12 months.