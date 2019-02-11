Ultracab India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 76.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2018 up 76.8% from Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 up 20.84% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 up 20.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

Ultracab India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2017.

Ultracab India shares closed at 50.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.52% returns over the last 6 months and -47.92% over the last 12 months.