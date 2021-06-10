MARKET NEWS

Ujjivan Small Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 368.12 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 368.12 crore in March 2021 down 21.11% from Rs. 466.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.49 crore in March 2021 up 86.59% from Rs. 73.15 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 158.66 crore in March 2021 down 16.76% from Rs. 190.60 crore in March 2020.

Ujjivan Small EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2020.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 30.95 on June 09, 2021 (NSE)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills564.43637.75698.22
(b) Income on Investment42.1745.3036.20
(c) Int. on balances With RBI11.255.273.07
(d) Others------
Other Income117.29100.4372.16
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended249.73256.04270.85
Employees Cost169.28203.94184.90
Other Expenses157.47124.99163.30
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies158.66203.78190.60
Provisions And Contingencies-25.22583.4596.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax183.88-379.6793.72
Tax47.39-100.8420.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.49-278.8373.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.49-278.8373.15
Equity Share Capital1,728.311,728.251,728.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II26.4426.9328.82
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.79-1.610.42
Diluted EPS0.79-1.610.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.79-1.610.42
Diluted EPS0.79-1.610.42
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,070.60130.58137.14
ii) Net NPA424.586.4027.49
i) % of Gross NPA7.070.960.97
ii) % of Net NPA2.930.050.20
Return on Assets %0.69-1.510.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ujjivan Small #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
first published: Jun 10, 2021 11:44 am

Sections
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

