Ujjivan Small Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 368.12 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 368.12 crore in March 2021 down 21.11% from Rs. 466.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.49 crore in March 2021 up 86.59% from Rs. 73.15 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 158.66 crore in March 2021 down 16.76% from Rs. 190.60 crore in March 2020.

Ujjivan Small EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2020.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 30.95 on June 09, 2021 (NSE)