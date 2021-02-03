MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ujjivan Small Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 432.28 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 432.28 crore in December 2020 up 1.35% from Rs. 426.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 278.83 crore in December 2020 down 410.99% from Rs. 89.66 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 203.78 crore in December 2020 up 41.5% from Rs. 144.01 crore in December 2019.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 36.65 on February 02, 2021 (NSE)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills637.75700.57666.47
(b) Income on Investment45.3043.9636.02
(c) Int. on balances With RBI5.279.082.92
(d) Others----1.01
Other Income100.4364.4074.89
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended256.04283.47279.89
Employees Cost203.94189.80196.41
Other Expenses124.99112.57161.00
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies203.78232.17144.01
Provisions And Contingencies583.45100.5230.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-379.67131.65113.48
Tax-100.8435.6523.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-278.8396.0089.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-278.8396.0089.66
Equity Share Capital1,728.251,728.221,728.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II26.9330.9928.38
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.610.560.58
Diluted EPS-1.610.560.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.610.560.58
Diluted EPS-1.610.560.58
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA130.58136.09129.45
ii) Net NPA6.4019.0851.49
i) % of Gross NPA0.960.980.95
ii) % of Net NPA0.050.140.38
Return on Assets %-1.510.500.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ujjivan Small #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

