Ujjivan Small Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 432.28 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 432.28 crore in December 2020 up 1.35% from Rs. 426.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 278.83 crore in December 2020 down 410.99% from Rs. 89.66 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 203.78 crore in December 2020 up 41.5% from Rs. 144.01 crore in December 2019.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 35.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)