Ujjivan Small Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 426.53 crore, up 52.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 426.53 crore in December 2019 up 52.14% from Rs. 280.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.66 crore in December 2019 up 97.88% from Rs. 45.31 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 144.01 crore in December 2019 up 97.65% from Rs. 72.86 crore in December 2018.

Ujjivan Small EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2018.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 53.60 on January 23, 2020 (NSE)