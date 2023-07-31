Ujjivan Small Finance Bank surges 10% to 52-week high on record 60% rise in net

The bank has abnormally lower credit costs resulted in a higher return on assets at 4 percent.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares gained nearly 10 percent and touched a 52-week high of Rs 48.50 around 11:40am on July 31 with 5 crore shares changing hands on the NSE, as against the one-month average of 2 crore shares.

The lender reported a 60.3 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 324 crore in the first quarter of FY24, its best quarterly performance. It had a net profit of Rs 202 crore a year back.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest earned from lending activities and interest paid to depositors, stood at Rs 793 crore, up 32 percent from Rs 600 crore last year.

The bank's asset quality also improved as the gross non-performing assets reduced substantially to 2.62 percent from 6.51 percent in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firms remain bullish on the bank. Analysts at Yes Securities have said that the bank continues to exceed expectations on all fronts. This outperformance can be attributed to higher other income, restrained operational expenditure and marginal credit cost.

ICICI Securities, in its report on the bank, has said that abnormally lower credit costs resulted in a higher return on assets at 4 percent but, even with normalised provisioning, the RoA is likely to remain at 3 percent over the course of the year and FY25.

"In order to build a high-quality, granular portfolio, Ujjivan remains committed to improving its secured mix to 50 percent in the next 3-5 years by further lending to segments such as gold and vehicle finance", HDFC Securities said in a note.

