App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 profit up 15% at Rs 73 crore

Total income rose to Rs 809.65 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 602.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in net profit at Rs 73.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 63.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total income rose to Rs 809.65 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 602.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 10.8 percent at the end of March 2020 as against 10.9 percent a year ago.

Close

The bank expects the mass market to show resilience and recover strongly and the economic package announced by government would also boost recovery and open various opportunities, it said in a statement.

related news

Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company and promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Results #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.