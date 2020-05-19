Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 profit up 15% at Rs 73 crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in net profit at Rs 73.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 63.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total income rose to Rs 809.65 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 602.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 10.8 percent at the end of March 2020 as against 10.9 percent a year ago.

The bank expects the mass market to show resilience and recover strongly and the economic package announced by government would also boost recovery and open various opportunities, it said in a statement.

Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company and promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.



