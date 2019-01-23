App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan net jumps 54% on higher loan growth, margins

"The quarter was very good for us. Net profit rose to Rs 45.2 crore on account of a 35 percent growth in disbursement at Rs 2,885 crore," managing director and chief executive Ittira Davis said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking financial company Ujjivan Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 54 percent jump in consolidated net at Rs 45.2 crore for the quarter to December, helped by higher loan growth and margins.

Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company and promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"The quarter was very good for us. Net profit rose to Rs 45.2 crore on account of a 35 percent growth in disbursement at Rs 2,885 crore," managing director and chief executive Ittira Davis said.

Loan book stood at Rs 9,249 crore, clipping at 31.8 percent helping net interest margin to settle at 11.8 percent in the reporting quarter.

related news

"Stable cost of funds and interest rate hike for group loans has helped us maintain margins at 11.8 percent," Davis explained, adding this has resulted in average cost of funds at 8.5 percent in the quarter.

Another reason for the good set of numbers is an increased in the secured loan portfolio which rose to 10.2 percent of the total portfolio from 3.9 percent a year ago, Davis said.

Asset quality has massively improved during the quarter with gross NPAs coming down to a low 1.4 percent from a high 4.2 percent a year ago, and net NPAs coming down to a trickle at 0.3 percent from 1 percent.

It wrote off Rs 29 crore of loans in the quarter.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves over 43.7 lakh customers through 522 branches and 14,305 employees spread across 223 districts in 24 states.

The company shares slipped 2.2 percent at Rs 84.40 on the BSE on a day when the benchmark Sensex tanked 0.92 percent in a late selling.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Ujjivan Financial Services

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.