App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Financial Services Q4 net profit at Rs 12 cr

Total standalone income rose to Rs 13.40 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1.99 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Financial Services, the holding company and promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, May 30 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11.91 crore in the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2019. It had reported a net loss of Rs 19.52 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total standalone income rose to Rs 13.40 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1.99 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, Ujjivan Financial Services net profit rose to Rs 198.40 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 7.30 crore in preceding fiscal.

Total income was up by 29.3 per cent to Rs 2,046 crore during the year ended March 2019.

related news

The company's loan book grew 46.2 per cent to Rs 11,049 crore, while net loan book stood at Rs 10,552 crore, rising 43.8 per cent over the year-ago period, it said in a release.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 0.9 per cent, while net NPAs stood at 0.3 per cent during the fiscal ended March 2019 as against 3.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, in 2017-18.

The non-banking financial company said it wrote-off of Rs 39 crore during the last quarter of 2018-19.

"Our asset businesses grew very well this year – higher than our guidance in the beginning of the year. Overall, the business fundamentals are strong and we are set to make generational changes in our leadership and to grow exponentially in the years to come and establish ourselves as a leading mass market bank," Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Samit Ghosh said.

Regarding listing of the bank, Ghosh said the company will continue to work closely with RBI on various ways to protect interest of shareholders and comply with the licensing conditions.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of 4.5 per cent or Rs 0.45 per equity share for 2018-19, subject to shareholders approval, it said.

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Thursday closed 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 340.50 on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Results #Ujjivan Financial Services

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.