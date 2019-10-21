Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 profit doubles to Rs 93 cr

Ujjivan Financial Services on October 21 reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 44.3 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Total income increased 55 per cent to Rs 710 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 459.04 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a release.