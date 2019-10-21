App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 profit doubles to Rs 93 cr

The company had registered a profit of Rs 44.3 crore in July-September 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Financial Services on October 21 reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 44.3 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Total income increased 55 per cent to Rs 710 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 459.04 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a release.

Close
The company's subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has filed its DRHP with SEBI in August 2019 and is committed to complying with the listing condition within the stipulated timelines, it said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Results #Ujjivan Financial Services

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.