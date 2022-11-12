 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ujjivan Financi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore in September 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 736.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.13 crore in September 2022 up 986.74% from Rs. 56.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,545.07 crore in September 2022 up 632.23% from Rs. 211.01 crore in September 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 41.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 275.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 62.87% over the last 12 months.

Ujjivan Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,045.84 1,006.20 736.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,045.84 1,006.20 736.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 445.00 221.27 198.97
Depreciation 78.07 38.51 40.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -44.93 185.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.11 149.37 136.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,356.66 641.98 175.11
Other Income 110.34 50.48 -4.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,467.00 692.46 170.82
Interest 649.83 312.54 261.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 817.17 379.92 -90.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 817.17 379.92 -90.83
Tax 206.54 84.65 -22.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 610.63 295.27 -68.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 610.63 295.27 -68.18
Minority Interest -107.50 -49.14 11.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 503.13 246.13 -56.74
Equity Share Capital 121.68 121.68 121.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.35 20.23 -4.66
Diluted EPS 41.35 20.23 -4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.35 20.23 -4.66
Diluted EPS 41.35 20.23 -4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
