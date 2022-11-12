Ujjivan Financi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore in September 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 736.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.13 crore in September 2022 up 986.74% from Rs. 56.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,545.07 crore in September 2022 up 632.23% from Rs. 211.01 crore in September 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 41.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 275.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 62.87% over the last 12 months.