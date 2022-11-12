English
    Ujjivan Financi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,045.84 crore in September 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 736.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.13 crore in September 2022 up 986.74% from Rs. 56.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,545.07 crore in September 2022 up 632.23% from Rs. 211.01 crore in September 2021.

    Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 41.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 275.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 62.87% over the last 12 months.

    Ujjivan Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,045.841,006.20736.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,045.841,006.20736.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost445.00221.27198.97
    Depreciation78.0738.5140.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---44.93185.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.11149.37136.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,356.66641.98175.11
    Other Income110.3450.48-4.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,467.00692.46170.82
    Interest649.83312.54261.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax817.17379.92-90.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax817.17379.92-90.83
    Tax206.5484.65-22.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities610.63295.27-68.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period610.63295.27-68.18
    Minority Interest-107.50-49.1411.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates503.13246.13-56.74
    Equity Share Capital121.68121.68121.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.3520.23-4.66
    Diluted EPS41.3520.23-4.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.3520.23-4.66
    Diluted EPS41.3520.23-4.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Ujjivan Financi #Ujjivan Financial Services
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm