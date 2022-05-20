 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ujjivan Financi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 850.46 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 850.46 crore in March 2022 up 18.67% from Rs. 716.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.95 crore in March 2022 up 41.25% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.74 crore in March 2022 up 6.98% from Rs. 451.24 crore in March 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in March 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 135.95 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -35.05% over the last 12 months.

Ujjivan Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 850.46 708.09 716.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 850.46 708.09 716.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 231.19 215.14 173.50
Depreciation 37.73 37.52 62.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 27.12 330.59 62.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.67 130.85 44.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 403.74 -6.01 373.53
Other Income 41.27 24.39 15.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 445.01 18.38 389.03
Interest 282.22 261.37 275.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.79 -242.99 113.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 162.79 -242.99 113.88
Tax 44.22 -61.43 29.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.58 -181.56 83.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.58 -181.56 83.98
Minority Interest -19.62 30.35 -13.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.95 -151.22 70.06
Equity Share Capital 121.68 121.68 121.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 -12.43 5.76
Diluted EPS 8.13 -12.43 5.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 -12.43 5.76
Diluted EPS 8.13 -12.43 5.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
