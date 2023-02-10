Ujjivan Financi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 708.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.44 crore in December 2022 up 245.78% from Rs. 151.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 1383.11% from Rs. 55.90 crore in December 2021.