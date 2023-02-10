 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ujjivan Financi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 708.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.44 crore in December 2022 up 245.78% from Rs. 151.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 1383.11% from Rs. 55.90 crore in December 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,144.26 2,045.84 708.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,144.26 2,045.84 708.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 228.41 445.00 215.14
Depreciation 42.76 78.07 37.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 330.59
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.87 166.11 130.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 736.22 1,356.66 -6.01
Other Income 50.08 110.34 24.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 786.30 1,467.00 18.38
Interest 390.70 649.83 261.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 395.60 817.17 -242.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 395.60 817.17 -242.99
Tax 97.62 206.54 -61.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 297.98 610.63 -181.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 297.98 610.63 -181.56
Minority Interest -77.54 -107.50 30.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 220.44 503.13 -151.22
Equity Share Capital 121.68 121.68 121.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.12 41.35 -12.43
Diluted EPS 18.12 41.35 -12.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.12 41.35 -12.43
Diluted EPS 18.12 41.35 -12.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited