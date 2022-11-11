English
    Ugro Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore, up 144.32% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore in September 2022 up 144.32% from Rs. 61.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 56.07% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 167.21% from Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2021.

    Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

    Ugro Capital shares closed at 164.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.54% over the last 12 months.

    Ugro Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.75118.7760.56
    Other Operating Income----1.14
    Total Income From Operations150.75118.7761.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.9129.1913.70
    Depreciation4.751.772.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.859.355.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3820.028.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.8658.4430.66
    Other Income6.635.031.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.4963.4731.66
    Interest69.9353.0926.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5610.394.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5610.394.72
    Tax12.283.041.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.277.343.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.277.343.38
    Equity Share Capital69.3270.5670.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.040.48
    Diluted EPS0.741.030.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.040.48
    Diluted EPS0.741.030.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 02:28 pm