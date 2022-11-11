Ugro Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore, up 144.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.75 crore in September 2022 up 144.32% from Rs. 61.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 56.07% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 167.21% from Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 164.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.54% over the last 12 months.